News Corp signs news partnership deal with Google

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Feb 17 (Reuters) - News Corp NWSA.O said on Wednesday it had signed a three-year partnership with Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google to sell its news products for Google's curated news platform.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com;))

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

