News Corp signs news partnership deal with Google

Corrects typo in paragraph 1

Feb 17 (Reuters) - News Corp NWSA.O said on Wednesday it had signed a three-year partnership with Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google to sell its news products for Google's curated news platform.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.