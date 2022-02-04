News Corp says one of its network systems targeted by cyberattack

Adds details from WSJ report, company response from filing

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch owned-News Corp NWSA.O said in a regulatory filing on Friday that one of its network systems containing sensitive business information, including personal data of its customers and personnel was the "target of persistent cyberattack activity".

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on a Wall Street Journal report that said cybersecurity firm Mandiant's investigation of the attack showed the hackers "likely meant to gather intelligence to benefit China's interests".

News Corp believes the threat is contained and employees are being offered guidance, according to the WSJ report, which quoted a person familiar with the matter.

The attack which was discovered on Jan. 20 affected Dow Jones, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, News Corp headquarters and its U.K. news operations, according to the report.

"The company has experienced, and expects to continue to be subject to, cybersecurity threats and activity. There is no assurance that cybersecurity threats or activity such as that discovered in January 2022 will not have a material adverse effect in the future," News Corp said in a filing.

The Wall Street Journal competes with Reuters, the news division of Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO, in supplying news to media outlets.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

