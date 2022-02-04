US Markets
NWSA

News Corp says one of its network systems targeted by cyberattack

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Rupert Murdoch owned-News Corp said in a regulatory filing on Friday that one of its network systems was the "target of persistent cyberattack activity".

Refiles to add dropped word "not" in second paragraph

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch owned-News Corp NWSA.O said in a regulatory filing on Friday that one of its network systems was the "target of persistent cyberattack activity".

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on a Wall Street Journal report that said cybersecurity firm Mandiant's investigation of the attack showed the hackers "likely meant to gather intelligence to benefit China's interests".

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NWSA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular