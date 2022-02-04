News Corp says one of its network systems targeted by cyberattack

Refiles to add dropped word "not" in second paragraph

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch owned-News Corp NWSA.O said in a regulatory filing on Friday that one of its network systems was the "target of persistent cyberattack activity".

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on a Wall Street Journal report that said cybersecurity firm Mandiant's investigation of the attack showed the hackers "likely meant to gather intelligence to benefit China's interests".

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.