News Corp Says No Longer In Talks With CoStar On Potential Sale Of Move Inc

(RTTNews) - News Corp (NWSA, NWS) confirmed Tuesday that it is no longer engaged in discussions with CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) regarding a potential sale of Move Inc, operator of Realtor.com.

News Corp stated that it will continue to actively assess opportunities to support the company's strategy to optimize the value of its Digital Real Estate Services segment and otherwise maximize shareholder value.

