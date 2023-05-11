News Corp reports third-quarter revenue above estimates

(Adds details from results, shares and background)

May 11 (Reuters) - Media conglomerate News Corp on Thursday posted third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, boosted by growing digital subscriptions across its professional data and news platforms.

Shares of the company rose 1.5% in the extended trading.

The company's move to bolster its business data and analytics offerings with the acquisition of U.S. oil pricing agency Oil Price Information Service has added a big boost to its Dow Jones division at a time when media companies are struggling with a tough advertising market.

Subscription and circulation revenue rose 2.09% in the third quarter, as the company's news outlets such as the Wall Street Journal and the Sunday Times added more subscribers

The company posted revenue of $2.45 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.37 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Akshita Toshniwal and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Akshita.Toshniwal@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: NEWS CORP RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

