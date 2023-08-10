News & Insights

News Corp reports 9% fall in quarterly revenue

Aug 10 (Reuters) - News Corp NWSA.O reported a 9% drop in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, hurt by weakness in its digital real estate services unit and lower corporate spending on advertisements amid high inflation.

High interest rates have been a drag on home buying in News Corp's key markets in Australia and the United States, hurting its real estate information platforms, which display property listings.

Shares of the Rupert Murdoch-controlled company, which has been trimming costs to cope with an uncertain economic environment, were up 0.9% in trading after the bell.

The company, which owns Sunday Times and the Wall Street Journal, said it was already in active negotiations to establish a value for its content sets and IP "that will play a crucial role in the future of AI."

Revenue in the fourth quarter ended June 30 was $2.43 billion.

