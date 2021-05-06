US Markets
News Corp reports 3% rise in quarterly revenue

Wall Street Journal parent News Corp reported a 3% rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as the company's digital push helped its Dow Jones unit attract more subscribers.

The Rupert Murdoch-led publisher's total revenue stood at $2.34 billion in the three months ended March 31, above analysts' estimate of $2.2 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

