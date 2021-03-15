Markets
News Corp Reaches Content Deal With Facebook In Australia

(RTTNews) - News Corp. (NWSA, NWS) said Monday that it has reached a multi-year agreement to provide access to trusted news and information to millions of Facebook users in Australia through its Facebook News product. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The agreement comes after the Australian government passed the newly amended Media Bargaining Code last month in the parliament which requires technology giants Facebook and Google to pay for local Australian news content that is shared on their platforms.

The agreement involves News Corp Australia and includes The Australian national newspaper, the news.com.au news site, major metropolitan mastheads like The Daily Telegraph in New South Wales, Herald Sun in Victoria and The Courier-Mail in Queensland and regional and community publications, News Corp said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Sky News Australia has also reached a new agreement with Facebook which extends and significantly builds on an existing arrangement.

The three-year deal follows an agreement reached in October, 2019 in which News Corp publications in the United States receive payments in exchange for access to additional stories for Facebook News.

News Corp said it now has agreements with Facebook, Google and Apple to provide access to journalism and related content for a potential audience of millions around the world.

