News Corp. (NWSA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, News Corp. (NWSA) reported revenue of $2.24 billion, down 13.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.33, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how News Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones : $600 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $611.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

: $600 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $611.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Book Publishing : $595 million versus $575 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.

: $595 million versus $575 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Digital Real Estate Services : $473 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $468.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.9%.

: $473 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $468.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.9%. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- News Media : $570 million compared to the $542.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.

: $570 million compared to the $542.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year. EBITDA- Dow Jones : $174 million versus $171 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $174 million versus $171 million estimated by two analysts on average. EBITDA- News Media : $74 million versus $48.52 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $74 million versus $48.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. EBITDA- Other : -$56 million versus -$53.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: -$56 million versus -$53.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. EBITDA- Book Publishing : $101 million versus $92.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $101 million versus $92.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. EBITDA- Digital Real Estate Services: $185 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $176.98 million.

Shares of News Corp. have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

