News Corp nears agreement to buy Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's consumer-publishing arm -WSJ

March 28 (Reuters) - News Corp NWSA.O is nearing an agreement to purchase the consumer arm of educational publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co HMHC.O, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced as early as Monday, the newspaper reported, without mentioning financial terms.

The sale of HMH Books & Media would add a portfolio of high-profile novels from authors such as George Orwell, Philip Roth and J.R.R. Tolkien to News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers division, the report added.

News Corp and Boston-based Houghton Mifflin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

News Corp said on Thursday that it would acquire Los Angeles-based financial news firm Investor's Business Daily (IBD) from O'Neil Capital Management Inc for $275 million.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

