News Corp Names Almar Latour CEO of Dow Jones

Almar Latour was named chief executive officer at Dow Jones and the publisher of The Wall Street Journal.

Latour, who succeeds William Lewis, is a veteran of Dow Jones, most recently serving as publisher for Barron’s Group and executive vice president at Dow Jones. Barron’s Group includes Barron’s, MarketWatch, Dow Jones Wealth and Asset management Group, Mansion, and Financial News. Under his leadership, Barron’s Group hit record audience and subscriber growth.

“Almar Latour is patently well-equipped to helm the world’s pre-eminent journalism, business analysis and professional content company,” said Robert Thomson, chief executive of News Corp (ticker: NWSA).

Before Barron’s Group, Latour worked in many other roles with Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal, including as staff reporter, bureau chief, managing editor, and editor in chief of the Asian edition of The Wall Street Journal.

“I’d like to thank Rupert Murdoch, Lachlan Murdoch and Robert Thomson for their trust—and for their deep and continued support for and investment in quality journalism and the national and international institution that is Dow Jones,” said Latour.

Latour takes the helm of a company that has experienced strong digital growth in recent years. Dow Jones digital-only subscribers grew 17% in 2019, while The Wall Street Journal crossed the 2 million digital subscriber mark in February.

“Our millions of readers and users in the U.S. and beyond are all faced with uncertainty in time ahead and our unique brand of factual news and analysis serves to help them make decisions in business, finance and personal life,” Latour said.

