News Corp misses quarterly revenue estimates

Nov 8 (Reuters) - News Corp NWSA.O missed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as a prolonged weakness in the advertising market pressured sales at key news, online and streaming properties.

Revenue fell 1% to $2.48 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $2.50 billion.

