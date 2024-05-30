News Corp Launches $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a repurchase program targeting an aggregate of US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock, based on market conditions and other factors. The buy-back will occur over time, through open market transactions or other means, but will not include ASX-listed CDIs. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and underscores the company’s confidence in its financial health.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.