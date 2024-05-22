News Corp Launches $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a repurchase program targeting an aggregate of US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock, contingent on market conditions and other factors. The buy-back will involve the company’s securities from the open market or through other methods, but will exclude ASX-listed CDIs. This move reflects the company’s strategic decision to manage capital allocation and shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.