News Corp Australia To Strengthen Itself As Digital News Media Company

(RTTNews) - News Corp Australia said it is reshaping the company to strengthen its position as a digital news media company. This will involve employing more digital only journalists and making investments in digital advertising and marketing solutions for partners. From June 29, the bulk of regional and community titles would move to purely digital publishing, the company stated. This will also lead to job losses.

The Executive Chairman of News Corp Australasia, Michael Miller, said: "COVID-19 has impacted the sustainability of community and regional publishing. Despite the audiences of News Corp's digital mastheads growing more than 60 percent as Australians turned to trusted media sources during the peak of the recent COVID-19 lockdowns, print advertising spending which contributes the majority of our revenues, has accelerated its decline."

