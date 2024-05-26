News Corp Announces Stock Cancellation

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced the cancellation of 32,008 Class B Common Stocks, effective from May 24, 2024, as part of a buy-back strategy. This new announcement was made on May 25, 2024, and is a significant update for shareholders and potential investors, reflecting changes in the company’s capital structure.

