News Corp Announces Employee Stock Issue

News Corporation has announced the issuance of 4,028 new Class A Common Stock under its employee incentive scheme on May 16, 2024. These securities, not intended for ASX quotation, reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to incentivize employees through equity compensation.

