News Corp Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Plan

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stock listed on Nasdaq. This initiative, subject to market conditions, aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

