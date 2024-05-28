News & Insights

Stocks

News Corp Announces $1 Billion Buy-Back Plan

May 28, 2024 — 08:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a repurchase program, targeting up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stock, depending on market conditions and other factors. The buy-back will not include any ASX-listed CDIs and is subject to the company’s discretion regarding timing and volume. This initiative reflects the company’s commitment to manage its capital and potentially increase shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.