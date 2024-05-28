News Corp Announces $1 Billion Buy-Back Plan

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a repurchase program, targeting up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stock, depending on market conditions and other factors. The buy-back will not include any ASX-listed CDIs and is subject to the company’s discretion regarding timing and volume. This initiative reflects the company’s commitment to manage its capital and potentially increase shareholder value.

