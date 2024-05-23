News Corp Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a repurchase program aimed at buying back up to $1 billion worth of its Class A and B common stock, listed on Nasdaq. The buy-back is dependent on market conditions and the stock’s market price, among other factors, and will not include any ASX-listed CDIs. This initiative reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital effectively and deliver value to its shareholders.

