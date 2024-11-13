NewRiver REIT Secures Approval for Strategic Acquisition

NewRiver REIT (GB:NRR) has released an update.
NewRiver REIT has successfully obtained shareholder approval for its acquisition of Capital & Regional plc, signaling a strategic move to create a larger specialist REIT with a £0.9 billion portfolio of high-quality assets. The acquisition, which received strong investor support, is expected to become effective by December 2024. This transaction marks a significant step for NewRiver in expanding its market presence and enhancing its asset base.
