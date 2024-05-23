NewRiver REIT Proposes Acquisition of Capital & Regional

NewRiver REIT (GB:NRR) has released an update.

NewRiver REIT PLC has proposed a cash and shares deal to acquire Capital & Regional, which they believe would significantly increase their earnings and accelerate growth ambitions for both companies’ shareholders, while maintaining NewRiver’s balance sheet strength. The offer is contingent on Growthpoint Properties Limited’s support, which owns 68.1% of Capital & Regional, and there is no certainty an offer will be made. NewRiver sees potential benefits in cost synergies, earnings accretion, and an enhanced portfolio scale with a combined value of approximately £920 million.

For further insights into GB:NRR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.