NewRiver REIT Proposes Acquisition of Capital & Regional

May 23, 2024 — 04:47 am EDT

NewRiver REIT (GB:NRR) has released an update.

NewRiver REIT PLC has proposed a cash and shares deal to acquire Capital & Regional, which they believe would significantly increase their earnings and accelerate growth ambitions for both companies’ shareholders, while maintaining NewRiver’s balance sheet strength. The offer is contingent on Growthpoint Properties Limited’s support, which owns 68.1% of Capital & Regional, and there is no certainty an offer will be made. NewRiver sees potential benefits in cost synergies, earnings accretion, and an enhanced portfolio scale with a combined value of approximately £920 million.

