NewRiver REIT Moves Forward with Acquisition Plans

October 21, 2024 — 05:22 am EDT

NewRiver REIT (GB:NRR) has released an update.

NewRiver REIT has published a prospectus for its acquisition of Capital & Regional plc, after receiving approval from the Financial Conduct Authority. The acquisition will involve a combination of cash and shares, and NewRiver shareholders are encouraged to carefully review the prospectus before voting at the upcoming general meeting. The deal is expected to be finalized by December 2024, pending necessary approvals.

