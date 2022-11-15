NEWR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.75, changing hands as high as $62.36 per share. New Relic Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NEWR's low point in its 52 week range is $41.75 per share, with $129.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.85.
