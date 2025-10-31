Newport Trust Dumps 1.1 Million Parsons (PSN) Shares

Key Points

Newport sold 1,119,023 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $86.5 million based on the quarterly average price.

The transaction represented approximately 0.2% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

The position remains the fund’s 4th-largest holding, accounting for 9.63% of reportable AUM.

Newport Trust Company disclosed a sale of 1,119,023 shares of Parsons Corp. (NYSE:PSN) in its Oct. 31, 2025, SEC filing, an estimated $86.5 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Newport Trust reduced its position in Parsons by 1,119,023 shares during the third quarter. The fund reported holding 51,009,167 shares at quarter-end.

What else to know

Newport's post-trade stake represents 9.63% of Newport Trust’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

Boeing : $6.3 billion (14.4% of AUM)

: $6.3 billion (14.4% of AUM) AT&T : $5.2 billion (11.9% of AUM)

: $5.2 billion (11.9% of AUM) General Dynamics : $4.8 billion (10.8% of AUM)

: $4.8 billion (10.8% of AUM) Parsons: $4.23 billion (9.63% of AUM)

GE Aerospace: $3.00 billion (6.8% of AUM)

As of Oct. 30, shares of Parsons were priced at $82.97, down 24.6% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 38.0 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-10-30) $82.97 Market Capitalization $8.84 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.68 billion Net Income (TTM) $247 million

Company Snapshot

Parsons provides integrated solutions and services in defense, intelligence, cybersecurity, space, missile defense, and critical infrastructure markets.

The company operates a project-based business model, generating revenue through contracts for engineering, program management, technology services, and software solutions.

It serves U.S. federal agencies, defense and intelligence communities, transportation authorities, and industrial clients globally.

Parsons Corporation is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure sectors, leveraging deep expertise in cybersecurity, engineering, and program management. The company’s scale, with approximately 20,000 employees and a presence across key government and commercial markets, enables it to deliver complex, mission-critical projects worldwide. Parsons’ diversified portfolio and strong client relationships support its competitive positioning in both federal and infrastructure domains.

Foolish take

Newport Trust is invested heavily in the defense, infrastructure, and telecommunications industries. Parsons remains one of the firm's top five holdings, implying Newport hasn't lost faith in the company.

Parsons shares surged higher throughout Q3 after a June guidance update from the company told investors to expect revenue to continue to climb through the remainder of 2025. The stock had been in recovery after a more than 35% plunge in the first quarter of 2025.

That came as uncertainty surrounding government-related industries increased while the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced cuts throughout government agencies.

Newport potentially wanted to take advantage of the stock's strong recovery into the third quarter. It may have simply reallocated those funds as it added to its largest holding, Boeing, during Q3.

Investors, therefore, shouldn't take Newport's Parsons sale as any loss of confidence in the company. The outlook for spending in the defense sector has stabilized, and companies like Parsons will continue to play an important role.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends GE Aerospace. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

