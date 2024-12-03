News & Insights

Newport Exploration Reports Strong Quarterly Royalty

December 03, 2024 — 05:39 pm EST

Newport Exploration (TSE:NWX) has released an update.

Newport Exploration Ltd has received a quarterly net royalty payment of AUD$577,469 after tax from Beach Energy Ltd for its 2.5% Gross Overriding Royalty in the Cooper Basin, Australia. The company maintains a strong financial position with approximately CDN$2.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

