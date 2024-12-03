Newport Exploration Reports Strong Quarterly Royalty

Newport Exploration (TSE:NWX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Newport Exploration Ltd has received a quarterly net royalty payment of AUD$577,469 after tax from Beach Energy Ltd for its 2.5% Gross Overriding Royalty in the Cooper Basin, Australia. The company maintains a strong financial position with approximately CDN$2.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

For further insights into TSE:NWX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.