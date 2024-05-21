NewPeak Metals Schedules Critical Shareholder Meeting

NewPeak Metals Ltd. (AU:NPM) has released an update.

NewPeak Metals Ltd. announces an Extraordinary General Meeting for shareholders on June 28, 2024, at the offices of HopgoodGanim Lawyers in Brisbane, where they will discuss the ratification of a prior share issue to trustees of the Redelinghuys Super Fund. Shareholders are advised to consult with professional advisers before voting, especially considering the company’s exclusion of votes from parties directly involved in the transaction.

