NewPeak Metals Plans Major Securities Issuance

NewPeak Metals Ltd. (AU:NPM) has released an update.

NewPeak Metals Limited has announced a new proposal to issue a maximum of 35,319,542 ordinary fully paid securities. This standard pro rata issuance, which is non-renounceable, is scheduled with an ex-date on June 4, 2024, and a record date following on June 5, 2024. The offer is set to close on June 28, 2024, with the issue date planned for July 5, 2024.

For further insights into AU:NPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.