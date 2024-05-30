News & Insights

NewPeak Metals Plans Major Securities Issuance

May 30, 2024 — 08:58 pm EDT

NewPeak Metals Ltd. (AU:NPM) has released an update.

NewPeak Metals Limited has announced a new proposal to issue a maximum of 35,319,542 ordinary fully paid securities. This standard pro rata issuance, which is non-renounceable, is scheduled with an ex-date on June 4, 2024, and a record date following on June 5, 2024. The offer is set to close on June 28, 2024, with the issue date planned for July 5, 2024.

