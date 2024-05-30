News & Insights

NewPeak Metals Ltd. Announces Rights Issue

May 30, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NewPeak Metals Ltd. (AU:NPM) has released an update.

NewPeak Metals Ltd. has announced a non-renounceable rights issue, offering two new fully paid ordinary shares for every seven held, at an issue price of $0.015 each, aiming to raise approximately $529,793 before costs. The offer, which is not a prospectus under the Corporations Act 2001, is considered speculative and existing shareholders are advised to consult their professional advisors. Key dates include the offer opening on June 7, 2024, and expected closing by June 28, 2024, with new shares to commence trading on July 8, 2024.

