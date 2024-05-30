NewPeak Metals Launches Shareholder Entitlement Offer

NewPeak Metals Ltd. (AU:NPM) has released an update.

NewPeak Metals Ltd. has announced a non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $529,793 for advancing exploration in Canada, maintaining Argentine projects, and providing working capital. The offer allows eligible shareholders to purchase 2 new shares for every 7 held at $0.015 each. Details and the timetable of the offer, which excludes ineligible shareholders, are available on the company’s website.

