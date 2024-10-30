News & Insights

NewPeak Metals Expands with Strategic Mineral Acquisitions

October 30, 2024 — 03:27 am EDT

NewPeak Metals Ltd. (AU:NPM) has released an update.

NewPeak Metals Ltd. is advancing its strategy to become a key player in the sustainable critical minerals sector, having acquired promising uranium and rare earth projects in Canada and Australia. The company is set to begin field exploration on these projects by the end of 2024, highlighting its commitment to growth and expansion in strategic mineral territories. Additionally, NewPeak is divesting interests in Finland and Sweden while exploring divestment opportunities for its gold projects in Argentina.

