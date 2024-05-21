NewPeak Metals Calls for Shareholder Votes

NewPeak Metals Ltd. (AU:NPM) has released an update.

NewPeak Metals Ltd. is urging shareholders to vote by appointing proxies for the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting, with options to vote online, by mail, fax, or in person. Shareholders can direct their votes on key resolutions or allow their proxies to vote on their behalf, with the Chairman of the Meeting voting undirected proxies in favor of the proposed items. The proxy forms must be submitted no later than 48 hours before the meeting scheduled for 28 June 2024.

