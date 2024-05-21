News & Insights

Stocks

NewPeak Metals Calls for Shareholder Votes

May 21, 2024 — 03:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NewPeak Metals Ltd. (AU:NPM) has released an update.

NewPeak Metals Ltd. is urging shareholders to vote by appointing proxies for the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting, with options to vote online, by mail, fax, or in person. Shareholders can direct their votes on key resolutions or allow their proxies to vote on their behalf, with the Chairman of the Meeting voting undirected proxies in favor of the proposed items. The proxy forms must be submitted no later than 48 hours before the meeting scheduled for 28 June 2024.

For further insights into AU:NPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.