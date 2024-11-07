Newpark Resources reports Q3 EPS ($1.99) vs 9c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $44.2M, consensus $54.19M. “Our third quarter performance was impacted by a combination of certain key customers shifting their priorities from scheduled transmission projects to renewable generation projects, unfavorable weather conditions, and an extended unplanned maintenance event at our Louisiana manufacturing facility,” stated Matthew Lanigan, President and CEO of Newpark. “In total, the seasonal pullback in rental revenues and six-weeks of facility maintenance impacted third quarter Adjusted EBITDA by nearly $5 million,” continued Lanigan. “The facility has been operating at normal production levels since the start of the fourth quarter.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.