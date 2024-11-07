News & Insights

Stocks

Newpark Resources reports Q3 EPS ($1.99) vs 9c last year

November 07, 2024 — 04:27 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $44.2M, consensus $54.19M. “Our third quarter performance was impacted by a combination of certain key customers shifting their priorities from scheduled transmission projects to renewable generation projects, unfavorable weather conditions, and an extended unplanned maintenance event at our Louisiana manufacturing facility,” stated Matthew Lanigan, President and CEO of Newpark. “In total, the seasonal pullback in rental revenues and six-weeks of facility maintenance impacted third quarter Adjusted EBITDA by nearly $5 million,” continued Lanigan. “The facility has been operating at normal production levels since the start of the fourth quarter.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.