Newpark Resources (NR) Soars: Stock Adds 6.3% in Session
Newpark Resources, Inc. NR was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company, as the stock is now down 54.7% in the past one-month time frame.
The company’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.
Newpark Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
Newpark Resources, Inc. Price
Newpark Resources, Inc. price | Newpark Resources, Inc. Quote
A better-ranked stock in the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is Smart Sand, Inc. SND, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR): Free Stock Analysis Report
SMART SAND INC (SND): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- What the President's Positive Covid Test Means for the Stock Market
- J.P. Morgan Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 100% From Current Levels
- [UPDATED] Russian Man Turns Tables on Bank, Changes Fine Print in Credit Card Agreement, Then Sues, Now Settles
- The $12 Trillion "Once-in-a-Lifetime" Market Opportunity Investors Won't Want to Miss