Newpark Resources (NR) Price Target Increased by 175.00% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) has been revised to 11.22 / share. This is an increase of 175.00% from the prior estimate of 4.08 dated July 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.14% from the latest reported closing price of 6.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newpark Resources. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 7.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NR is 0.22%, an increase of 79.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 69,365K shares. The put/call ratio of NR is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,430K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,338K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NR by 31.51% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 5,485K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,978K shares, representing a decrease of 9.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NR by 20.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,449K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,798K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NR by 20.05% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,610K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890K shares, representing a decrease of 17.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NR by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Newpark Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries.

