Stocks

Newmont’s Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

April 10, 2025 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by Aditya Sarawgi for Barchart->

With a market cap of $50.7 billion, Newmont Corporation (NEM) engages in the production and exploration of gold properties. The Denver, Colorado-based company also explores copper, silver, zinc, lead, and other metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Suriname, etc.

The gold miner is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 23. Ahead of this event, analysts project NEM to report a non-GAAP profit of $0.74 per share, representing a growth of 34.6% from $0.55 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast Newmont to report non-GAAP EPS of $3.60, up 3.5% from $3.48 in fiscal 2024. However, its earnings are anticipated to decline marginally to $3.57 per share in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Shares of NEM have surged 22.9% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX4.7% gain and the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB13.2% drop during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Despite surpassing Street's expectations, Newmont’s stock dropped 5.7% in the trading session after the release of its Q4 results on Feb. 20. The company reported a significant 204.3% year-over-year surge in adjusted EPS to $1.40, exceeding the consensus estimates by a staggering 47.4%. Moreover, its revenue advanced 42.8% year-over-year to $5.7 billion, surpassing the Street expectations by 6%. Newmont’s strong performance was primarily driven by increased gold production and higher price realization.

Analysts' consensus view on NEM stock is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, opinions include nine "Strong Buys," one "Moderate Buy," seven "Holds," and one "Moderate Sell." Its mean price target of $56.90 suggests a 16.7% upside potential from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NEM
XLB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.