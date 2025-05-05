Newmont's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Newmont. Our analysis of options history for Newmont (NYSE:NEM) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 64% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $152,745, and 11 were calls, valued at $605,662.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $32.5 to $56.0 for Newmont during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Newmont options trades today is 2753.2 with a total volume of 5,404.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Newmont's big money trades within a strike price range of $32.5 to $56.0 over the last 30 days.

Newmont Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.85 $4.75 $4.75 $55.00 $142.0K 2.8K 301 NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.05 $5.95 $5.95 $50.00 $89.2K 5.7K 210 NEM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $8.25 $7.7 $8.25 $55.00 $82.5K 68 100 NEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $0.65 $0.62 $0.65 $56.00 $65.0K 89 2.0K NEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.95 $20.75 $20.95 $32.50 $58.6K 3.5K 29

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 17 wholly or majority owned mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to sell roughly 5.6 million ounces of gold in 2025 from its core mines after selling six higher-cost, smaller mines. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2024.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Newmont, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Newmont

With a volume of 5,047,857, the price of NEM is up 2.54% at $52.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Newmont

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $60.0.

* An analyst from UBS has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $60.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Newmont with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for NEM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform

