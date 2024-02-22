Newmont's (NEM) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat

Newmont Corporation NEM reported a fourth-quarter 2023 net loss from continuing operations of $3.22 per share compared with a loss of $1.87 in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were 50 cents per share compared with 44 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents.



NEM’s revenues for the fourth quarter were $3,957 million, up 23.7% from $3,200 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,171.4 million. The increase in the top line was primarily due to higher sales volumes and realized gold prices.

Operational Highlights

Newmont's attributable gold production in the fourth quarter of 1.74 million ounces was 6.7% higher than the prior-year figure. The figure beat our estimate of 1.62 million ounces.



Average realized prices of gold rose around 14% year over year to $2,004 per ounce. The figure topped our estimate of $1,991 per ounce.



The company’s costs applicable to sales (CAS) for gold were $1,086 per ounce, up 15.5% year over year. The figure was ahead of our estimate of $903 per ounce.



All-in-sustaining costs (AISC) for gold were up around 22.2% year over year to $1,485 per ounce. The figure outpaced our estimate of $1,326 per ounce.

FY 2023 Results

Earnings, as adjusted, for 2023 were $1.61 per share compared with $1.85 a year ago. Net sales declined 0.8% to $11,812 million.

Financials

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3,002 million, up 4.3% year over year. At the end of the quarter, the company had long-term debt of $6,951 million, up 24.8% year over year.



Net cash from continuing operations amounted to $616 million for the reported quarter, down from $1,010 million.

Outlook

For 2024, Newmont expects attributable gold production of roughly 6.9 million ounces. The company also expects gold CAS of $1,050 per ounce and AISC of $1,400 per ounce.

Price Performance

Newmont’s shares have lost 24.5% in the past year compared with a 2.3% decline of the industry.



