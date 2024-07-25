Newmont's (NEM) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2

Newmont Corporation NEM reported second-quarter 2024 earnings from continuing operations of 73 cents per share compared with 19 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were 72 cents per share compared with 33 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents.

NEM’s revenues for the second quarter were $4,402 million, up 64% from $2,683 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,487 million. The increase in the top line was primarily due to higher year-over-year production and realized gold prices.

Newmont Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Newmont Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Newmont Corporation Quote

Operational Highlights

Newmont's attributable gold production in the second quarter of 1.61 million ounces was 30% higher than the prior-year quarter’s figure. The figure lagged our estimate of 1.72 million ounces.

Average realized prices of gold rose around 21% year over year to $2,374 per ounce. The figure was higher than our estimate of $2,025 per ounce.

The company’s costs applicable to sales (CAS) for gold were $1,152 per ounce, up 9% year over year. The figure was above our estimate of $1,057 per ounce.

All-in-sustaining costs (AISC) for gold were up around 6% year over year to $1,562 per ounce. The figure was above our estimate of $1,400 per ounce.

Financials

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2,602 million, down 8% year over year. At the end of the quarter, the company had a long-term debt of $8,692 million, up 56% year over year.

Net cash from continuing operations amounted to $1,394 million in the reported quarter, up from $656 million in the year-ago quarter.

Outlook

Newmont anticipates maintaining its expected gold production for 2024 at about 6.9 million ounces, with production expected to be second-half weighted. NEM also projects a CAS for gold at $1,050 per ounce and an AISC of $1,400 per ounce.

Price Performance

Newmont’s shares have gained 9.4% in the past year compared with an 8.5% fall in the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Newmont currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Ashland Inc. ASH, Kinross Gold Corporation KGC and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM. Ashland and Kinross sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Agnico holds a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASH’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.56, indicating a year-over-year rise of 12%. ASH’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, the average earnings surprise being 5.3%. The company’s shares have increased 4.1% in the past year. It is slated to report fiscal third-quarter results on Aug 6.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kinross's current-year earnings is pegged at 57 cents, indicating a rise of 30% from year-ago levels. KGC beat the consensus in the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 46%. The stock has surged nearly 76.6% in the past year. It will report second-quarter results on Jul 31.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.42, indicating a year-over-year rise of 53%. The consensus estimate for AEM’s earnings has increased 8% in the past 60 days. AEM beat the consensus estimate in the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 16.5%. The stock has rallied 42.7% in the past year.It is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Jul 31.

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ashland Inc. (ASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.