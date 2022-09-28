Newmont's finance chief Nancy Buese to step down

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Top gold miner Newmont Corp NEM.N said on Wednesday chief financial officer Nancy Buese will step down on Nov. 1 and will be succeeded by Brian Tabolt on an interim basis.

Tabolt joined Newmont in 2021 and is currently the company's vice president, controller and chief accounting officer.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

