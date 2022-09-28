US Markets
NEM

Newmont's finance chief Nancy Buese to step down

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Top gold miner Newmont Corp said on Wednesday chief financial officer Nancy Buese will step down on Nov. 1 and will be succeeded by Brian Tabolt on an interim basis.

Tabolt joined Newmont in 2021 and is currently the company's vice president, controller and chief accounting officer.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

