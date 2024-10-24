Newmont's Earnings Miss, Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3

Newmont Corporation NEM reported third-quarter 2024 earnings from continuing operations of 76 cents per share compared with 20 cents in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were 81 cents per share, up from 36 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. It lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents.



The company’s revenues for the third quarter were $4,605 million, up around 84.7% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,195.2 million.



Higher average realized gold prices and sales volumes aided Newmont's third-quarter performance, partly offset by higher unit costs of production.

NEM’s Operational Highlights

Newmont's attributable gold production for the third quarter was 1.67 million ounces, registering a rise of 29.4% from 1.29 million ounces reported in the same period last year. Production was driven by increased production at Cerro Negro, increased throughput at Brucejack, higher mill utilization at Ahafo and improved production at Yanacocha. Production in the quarter was lower than our estimate of 1.72 million ounces.



Average realized prices of gold rose around 31.1% year over year to $2,518 per ounce. It beat our estimate of $2,476 per ounce.



Newmont reported a rise in Costs Applicable to Sales (CAS) for gold, amounting to $1,207 per ounce, up 18.4% from the previous year’s levels. It was higher than our estimate of $997 per ounce. CAS also increased 5% sequentially due to a rise in direct costs at Lihir and higher direct operating costs.



All-in-sustaining costs (AISC) for gold were up around 13% year over year to $1,611 per ounce. This figure topped our estimate of $1,300 per ounce.

NEM’s Financials

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3,016 million, down around 5.5% year over year. At the end of the quarter, the company had a long-term debt of $8,550 million, up 53.4% year over year.



The reported quarter's net cash from operating activities amounted to $1,648 million.

NEM’s Guidance

Newmont expects fourth-quarter 2024 attributable production of 1.8 million gold ounces. The company anticipates that fourth-quarter CAS will be $1,050 per ounce, with an AISC of $1,475 per ounce.

NEM Stock’s Price Performance

Newmont’s shares have gained 50.2% in the past year against a 52.7% rise of the industry.



NEM’s Rank & Other Key Picks

NEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Other top-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include IAMGOLD Corporation IAG, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM and Barrick Gold Gorporation GOLD.



IAMGOLD is slated to report third-quarter results on Nov. 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 11 cents. IAG beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 200%. IAG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Agnico Eagle is slated to report third-quarter results on Oct. 30, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 97 cents. AEM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. AEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.



Barrick Gold is slated to report third-quarter results on Nov. 7, before the opening bell. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 32 cents. GOLD, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 21.2%.

