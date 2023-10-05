News & Insights

Newmont's $16.7 bln Newcrest deal gets all regulatory nods; nears shareholder vote

October 05, 2023 — 08:32 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX said on Friday Newmont Corporation NEM.N, its suitor for a proposed A$26.2 billion ($16.68 billion) buyout, had received all government regulatory approvals required for the deal to go through.

The deal still awaits the crucial Newcrest shareholder vote, scheduled for Oct. 13.

"The approvals include ones from the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board and competition authorities in Australia, Canada and Papua New Guinea," Newcrest said in a statement.

Australia's largest gold miner, Newcrest, had in May backed the takeover offer from Newmont, in what would be the third-largest deal ever involving an Australian company.

Newmont, the world's largest gold producer, and Newcrest anticipate the transaction closing in the fourth quarter of this year, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Newmont did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 1.5706 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengalur; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

