Newmont: PNG's Securities Commission Clears Proposed Acquisition Of Newcrest Mining

October 04, 2023 — 07:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Newmont Corporation (NEM, NGT.TO) announced the Securities Commission of Papua New Guinea has granted the necessary exemptions and other requested confirmations under PNG capital markets law to allow the company to proceed with its proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited (NCM.TO). On May 14, 2023, Newmont announced an agreement to acquire Newcrest.

Newmont and Newcrest expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of the year. Newmont stockholders will vote on the proposed transaction on October 11, 2023. Newcrest's shareholder vote will take place on October 13, 2023.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
