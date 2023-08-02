News & Insights

Markets

Newmont: ICCC In Papua New Guinea Clears Proposed Acquisition Of Newcrest

August 02, 2023 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Newmont Corp. (NEM) announced that Papua New Guinea's Independent Consumer & Competition Commission granted clearance for the company to proceed with proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited. Newmont, in consultation with Newcrest, has determined that no premerger notification under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act will be required in the U.S. for the deal to move forward.

On May 14, Newmont announced definitive agreement to acquire Newcrest. Last month, the Canadian Competition Bureau cleared the proposed acquisition. Newmont expects to close the acquisition in the fourth quarter of the current year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.