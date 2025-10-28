Newmont (XTRA:NMM) Price Target Increased by 26.23% to 91.09

The average one-year price target for Newmont (XTRA:NMM) has been revised to 91,09 € / share. This is an increase of 26.23% from the prior estimate of 72,16 € dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 76,51 € to a high of 107,25 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.81% from the latest reported closing price of 67,07 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmont. This is an increase of 279 owner(s) or 13.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMM is 0.45%, an increase of 1.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.72% to 989,491K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 41,706K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,813K shares , representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMM by 0.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,810K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,571K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMM by 8.39% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 33,952K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,691K shares , representing a decrease of 5.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMM by 9.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,591K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,633K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMM by 7.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,090K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,150K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMM by 7.20% over the last quarter.

