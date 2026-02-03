Newmont (WBAG:NEWM) Price Target Increased by 15.62% to 104.81

The average one-year price target for Newmont (WBAG:NEWM) has been revised to € 104,81 / share. This is an increase of 15.62% from the prior estimate of € 90,65 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 54,81 to a high of € 141,75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 106.73% from the latest reported closing price of € 50,70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,989 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmont. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 4.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEWM is 0.43%, an increase of 14.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 944,599K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,810K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,571K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWM by 8.39% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 33,952K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,691K shares , representing a decrease of 5.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWM by 9.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,591K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,633K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWM by 7.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 26,064K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,090K shares , representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWM by 38.39% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,565K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,268K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWM by 11.47% over the last quarter.

