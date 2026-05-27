Newmont vs. SSR Mining: Which Gold Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Newmont provides massive scale and a diversified portfolio across five continents.

SSR Mining offers significant revenue growth and is about to make a big strategic move.

Which gold producer fits best in your 2026 portfolio strategy?

10 stocks we like better than Newmont ›

Should you anchor your portfolio with the world’s largest gold producer or a smaller, high-growth competitor? Choosing between Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) requires weighing massive scale against operational agility.

The case for Newmont

Newmont is the largest gold company in the world, maintaining a massive portfolio that includes copper, silver, zinc, and lead. It operates active mines across nine countries, providing diversification through significant assets in Africa, Australia, North America, and beyond. This global footprint makes it a titan among gold stocks, as it manages a workforce of more than 45,000 employees to maintain production levels.

In fiscal year 2025, Newmont’s sales rose 21% to $22.7 million, while it reported a net income of $7.1 billion for the period. This performance follows a strong trend, as net income was close to $3.3 billion in FY 2024.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.2x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholder equity, indicating that the company uses a conservative amount of borrowed money. The current ratio is roughly 2.3x, which measures the ability to cover short-term debts with assets that can be converted to cash within one year. Free cash flow (FCF) for the year was a massive $7.3 billion, representing the cash remaining after the company pays for its operations and capital investments.

The case for SSR Mining

SSR Mining operates as an intermediate producer with core mining activities in the U.S., Canada, and Argentina. Core mines include Marigold in Nevada and Puna in Argentina. Customer concentration is high, as sales to Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) represented roughly 33% of 2025 revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business. Additional concentration exists with Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) and National Bank of Canada (OTC:NTIOF), which accounted for approximately 13% and 12% of sales, respectively.

SSR’s revenue surged 66.5% to nearly $1.7 billion in FY 2025, and it earned nearly $402.7 million in net income. That’s a significant turnaround from the $261.3 million in net loss that the miner reported in 2024.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.1x. This metric compares total debt to shareholder equity and shows that the company maintains a low level of leverage. The current ratio is close to 2.1x, indicating that the company has more than enough short-term assets to cover its upcoming liabilities. FCF reached nearly $245.9 million, which is the cash a company generates after accounting for cash outflows to support operations and maintain its capital assets.

Risk profile comparison

Newmont faces risks from volatile commodity prices, as declines in gold or copper prices directly impact its cash flows. The company also manages joint venture risks with Barrick Mining (NYSE:B), including a 2026 notice regarding resource mismanagement in Nevada. Furthermore, legal challenges such as court-ordered penalties in Australia for air emissions and complex water management regulations in Peru create ongoing compliance burdens.

SSR Mining faces sensitivity to metal prices and potential labor disputes, with more than 26% of its global workforce represented by unions as of late 2025. It relies on a handful of core mines, and its all-in-sustaining costs are high as well. Exposure to Argentina brings currency, economic, and regulatory uncertainty.

Valuation comparison

SSR Mining currently appears to be the cheaper option based on both Forward P/E and P/S ratio multiples compared to the larger Newmont.

Metric Newmont SSR Mining Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 10.6x 6.7x 25.7x P/S ratio 5.4x 3.9x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLB sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Newmont is the larger, more established, proven cash machine, and one of the top gold stocks to own for the long term. Yet, I’d take a little more risk and lean toward SSR Mining right now, as this is a smaller yet faster-growing miner versus a giant industry leader decision.

Newmont is growing its sales and profits rapidly, even generating a record FCF of $3.1 billion in the first quarter. It sits on a huge cash balance, pays a dividend, and is also repurchasing shares. That’s possibly one of the best company profiles you could find in the gold industry. Gold prices, however, remain the biggest catalyst for Newmont.

SSR Mining, however, has a lot going on, and its recent business decisions warrant attention. The Copler mine in Turkey, which was suspended after a heap leach pad slip incident in 2024, has been a major overhang for the miner. SSR entered into a binding memorandum of understanding in March to sell its entire stake in the mine by the third quarter for $1.5 billion in cash. It has even classified the mine as a discontinued operation and stopped including it in its financial reports.

That’s cold, hard $1.5 billion in cash that SSR is about to get. It could do a lot of things with that kind of money, including expansions, stock buybacks, and dividends. It’s worth noting that SSR suspended its dividend and paused buybacks after the Copler accident. The sale will also significantly de-risk SSR’s asset base.

Meanwhile, SSR also has no debt and a strong net-cash position. That’s a powerful position to be in for a mining company.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.