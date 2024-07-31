Newmont Unusual Options Activity For July 31

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Newmont.

Looking at options history for Newmont (NYSE:NEM) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $525,090 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,728,758.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $60.0 for Newmont over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Newmont options trades today is 6673.31 with a total volume of 13,025.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Newmont's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Newmont Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $1.7 $1.69 $1.7 $50.00 $386.7K 16.9K 3.1K NEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.2 $6.6 $6.65 $45.00 $332.5K 40.3K 1.0K NEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.55 $6.5 $6.55 $45.00 $302.6K 40.3K 42 NEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.95 $9.85 $9.85 $42.50 $186.1K 1.3K 216 NEM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.25 $7.1 $7.2 $50.00 $180.0K 1.8K 250

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 17 wholly or majority owned mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to produce roughly 6.9 million ounces of gold in 2024. However, after buying Newcrest, Newmont is likely to sell a number of its higher cost, smaller mines accounting for 20% of forecast sales in 2024. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2023.

Present Market Standing of Newmont Trading volume stands at 3,261,994, with NEM's price up by 3.03%, positioned at $48.84. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 85 days. Expert Opinions on Newmont

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $57.333333333333336.

An analyst from CIBC upgraded its action to Outperformer with a price target of $61. An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Newmont, which currently sits at a price target of $54. An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Newmont, which currently sits at a price target of $57.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

