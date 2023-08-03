Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Decreased by 7.02% to 74.81

The average one-year price target for Newmont (TSE:NGT) has been revised to 74.81 / share. This is an decrease of 7.02% from the prior estimate of 80.46 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 58.36 to a high of 95.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.97% from the latest reported closing price of 55.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1926 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmont. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGT is 0.41%, an increase of 8.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 704,234K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 33,949K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,058K shares, representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGT by 13.84% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 29,458K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,852K shares, representing a decrease of 8.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGT by 17.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,582K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,137K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGT by 2.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,521K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,349K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGT by 2.78% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 18,430K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,397K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGT by 0.05% over the last quarter.

