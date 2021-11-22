Markets
NEM

Newmont To Sell Kalgoorlie Power Business To Australia's Northern Star Resource

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Newmont Corp. (NEM, NGT.TO) has agreed to sell its Kalgoorlie power business to Australia's Northern Star Resources Limited (NST.AX).

As per terms of the agreement, Newmont receives US$95 million in cash, inclusive of the US$25 million option payment previously received from Northern Star as part of its purchase of Newmont's 50 percent stake in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM) in 2020.

The Kalgoorlie power business supplies electricity to KCGM via a suite of contracts, licenses, approvals and third party arrangements, including a 50% interest in the 110MW duel fuel gas turbine Parkeston Power Station near Kalgoorlie, owned in joint venture with Canadian energy utility, TransAlta Corp.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular